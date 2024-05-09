"It takes a village" - Resources available for families and children in Gadsden County; how to get involved

Gadsden County Youth Resource Fair will take place Saturday, May 18th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be over 50 organizations giving kids information about mental health, education and more.

Watch the video to see who is behind this opportunity.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The fair is coming to town, but not just any fair. I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy Neighborhood reporter. Neighbors here and from across the big bend are coming together to share different resources to kids in this neighborhood. I spoke to the women who came up with this idea and she says…

"It takes a village to raise a child and i believe that it certainly does."

An idea County Judge Kathy Garner had years ago…

"Finally, it is birthed, and it is going to happen."

The Gadsden County Youth Resource Fair. An opportunity for kids in the neighborhood to speak to many different organizations and learn about the resources they have.

"The families and their children can come in under this umbrella and seek the services that are being offered.

Judge garner is partnering with the county to put on this first ever opportunity.

There will be more than 50 organizations, such as Florida Department of Corrections and The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Bend.

"She discussed this fair and ways we can get involved and I was like ' oh yeah we definitely want to be involved."

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Bend CEO Kacey Dennis says their organization is going to bring information about the different clubs they have in the neighborhood.

"We want more people to understand that we are there, and we are providing services for the kids."

Just a few days ago I showed you where the organization will be building their new state of the art building. But the building will not be completed for a couple years.

Dennis says they're using the resource fair to tell kids their still in the neighborhood.

"It’s extremely important for us to let the community know that it will take a year a couple years to get that new state of the art boys and girls club built, we're still going to serve your kids."

Families will be receiving information on mental health services, education, careers and much more from the organizations.

An opportunity that Judge Garner believes, takes a village to help kids in the neighborhood succeed.

"It takes all of us to pull together and pull our resources out, our ideas, and our energies together to embrace our children.

The resource fair will take place Saturday May 18th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Courthouse square's lawn.