INSIDE LOOK: Quincy neighbors turning a piece of neighborhood history into apartments

This building was the old Masonic building.

This building will have 12 apartments when complete.

Watch the video for an inside look at the project.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter. Neighbors here are in the process of completing these apartments that are on the corner of Jefferson and Adams Street on the Quincy Square. I’m seeing how this addition could give neighbors a closer feel to what Quincy is all about.

Old brick, doors, and memorable ceilings.

"So many happy memories here."

Memories Crystle May says she remembers when looking at this building's character.

"Which we call our sky scrapper because it's the tallest building in town."

This neighborhood's so called "skyscraper" is turning into apartments.

It's 4 stories high and inside there will be 12 units.

"We'll make it feel as if you are still walking into the 1920's and 30's."

Robert Burdick is the contractor for this project. He tells me this building was the old ma sonic building and he wants to preserve its character.

“We have salvaged a lot of doors and some woodwork like that we're going to try to reincorporate into the building."

Everyone's main goal, giving neighbors the opportunity to see and hear Quincy's history, this time, potentially living in it.

"It's nice to see that somebody is going to have that same positive, happy memories in this building."

The goal is for these apartments to be completed by the end of this year. In the Quincy neighborhood, I’m Ashley Engle, ABC 27

