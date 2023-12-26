INSIDE LOOK: Downtown Quincy set to see new businesses come to town in 2024

Quincy Main Street is upgrading its downtown area.

They want more people to come and visit the area by adding new businesses.

Watch the video to see what is coming to the Quincy Square in 2024

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you've walked the square in Quincy lately you've probably noticed some construction and new businesses popping up.

I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Quincy. I spoke with a woman who lived in Quincy her whole life and she says the changes can have a huge impact on the neighborhoods.

Upgrading the neighborhood, "it's been so long… the downtown area has kind of been a ghost town," in order to bring more people to Quincy.

"Our goal for Quincy Main Street is to revitalize downtown."

Both Crystle May and Lorene Kitzmiller are a part of Quincy Main Street.

Those with the organization are working to renovate old vacant buildings around the square to bring more businesses for people to come and enjoy Quincy.

"It's so exciting finally seeing people on the square with shopping bags."

Boutiques, restaurants, museums and even apartment buildings are all in the blueprints as Quincy Main Street works to revitalize the square.

"I think people are going to come to Quincy as a destination for all the museums we are going to have here. And they are going to explore the other areas in the county as well."

One of the museums Lorene is talking about is the Florida Museum of African American History. Over the past six months, nine new businesses have opened up including restaurant Bantam Bay and Boutique The White Rabbit Market.

"I try to walk around the square every morning because it is so fun to see the carpenters workings and contractors out."

Both Gadsden County and the city have invested more than $30,000 towards the plan and Lorene is looking forward to seeing what this project can do to the neighborhood

"It's nice to see our community grow. The more and more businesses we get downtown the more people know each other and like getting out and coming here."

Lorene says as of right now, there are 4 buildings under construction with businesses already set to be placed in them. She says they are set to be completed sometime in 2024 alongside other additions to the square. In Quincy I’m Ashley Engle, ABC 27

