"I'M SPEECHLESS" - Quincy business owners react to homicide that happened steps away from courthouse

Criminal Investigation Unit arrested 28-year-old Bakari Price for Second Degree Homicide.

Shooting happened on East Washington Street New Years Eve morning

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local businesses are left shocked and in disbelief after a man was hot steps from the Quincy courthouse.

I'm Ashley Engle, your neighborhood reporter in Quincy. Quincy Police leaders are working on new efforts to keep the square safer after a recent shooting.

Keeping neighbors and businesses owners...

"They're doing everything that they can to protect us."

… like Jennifer Lacognata of bantam bay safe.

"It shocks me that something so horrific happened right here like steps away from my business, like my home away from home."

She's talking about the shooting that happened on December 31st on East Washington Street. I took a walk from her business to where it happened.

That walk took me less than two minutes.

"I’m just speechless, I didn't see it coming"

Wednesday, police confirmed the Criminal Investigation Unit arrested 28-year-old Bakari Price for Second Degree Homicide.

The shooting happened in an area that sees many walkers and shoppers.

"Not only is there a plan to increase patrols, we're getting with the local businesses who operate after hours to set up some type of security, if they're going to have a large crowd."

With the effort of more patrols, QPD is working to keep crime low in the city so business owners like Jennifer and her shoppers can come downtown with ease.

"I think it would help. I know the police have been trying to step up their patrols."

Quincy Police Department is asking for anyone with information about this case to call their Criminal Investigation Unit at 850-879-8315 or Big Bend Crime Solvers at (850) 574-TIPS.