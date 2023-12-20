"I WAS TOTALLY ECSTATIC" - George W. Munroe Elementary, other schools in Gadsden Co. improve school grades

George W. Munroe Elementary School improved their grade from an "F" to a "C."

Gadsden County School District believes the change in leadership at schools is the reason for grade improvements.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

School grades are going up in the Gadsden County School District. One of the schools that had significant improvement was George W. Munroe Elementary. I sat down with the principal here and she says, "it's only up from here."

Making a better culture, "my faculty and staff knew that we were a family, so I did a lot of building relationships," was top of mind for George W. Munroe’s Principal Germaine Kirkland for their school to be successful.

Being named principal back in 2021 during the pandemic, Kirkland saw a challenge that she knew her team could face.

"Getting the students back from remote learning, so we want to create an environment where they want to come to school."

With the change of environment, George W. Munroe Elementary School improved their grade from an "F" to a "C" according to the recent release of the Informational Baseline School grades.

"I was totally ecstatic."

Informational Baseline data shows the focus on addressing things like literacy skills and improving teacher instructional delivery. Each school's performance is based on student proficiency.

Other schools that showed improvement:



Greensboro Elementary School who went from a "B" to an "A"

Gadsden Elementary Magnet School earned a high "B"

"Administration is a major part of that but as research always says, 'teachers are the number one factor in moving school improvement."

Superintendent Elijah Key said he is grateful for the students and teacher's hard work and believes the change in leadership was the big reason for many school’s success.

"Trying to get the right people in place that will bring on the right teachers that can help the schools out."

Gadsden County School District says although grades are improving there is still work to be done.

Kirkland says her staff's hard work, does not go unnoticed.

"I can tell the staff that the hard work that you do every day paid off. That's what made me feel my little heart goes pitter patter."

