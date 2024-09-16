Hundreds kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with Independence Day celebrations in Quincy

September 15th marks Independence Day for Central America and the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hundreds of neighbors in Quincy took part in a weekend-long celebration of Hispanic music, food and culture.

Watch the video to see how the event strengthened the bond between Hispanic neighbors in Gadsden County.

September 15th marks Independence Day for Central America and the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Quincy neighborhood where the community is bringing the celebration of Hispanic history and culture closer to home.

Food, music and culture at every turn.

That was the scene outside Super 90 Market in Quincy on Sunday— Day three of a weekend-long celebration of Hispanic and Latino culture.

Simei Guerra, President of the Gadsden County Hispanic Association - "It's the first time we do Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua on Independence Day that is today the 15th."

Business owner and President of the Gadsden County Hispanic Association Simei Guerra tells me he started the association in April, with hopes of bridging the Hispanic community.

Census data shows Hispanic and Latinos make up the second largest ethnicity in Quincy, a statistic that many neighbors tell me has grown over the years.

Jenny Pena, Neighbors - "Solo habían 17 Hispanos dice el... y ahora es una cantidad y nos sentimos muy orgullosos de ser este pueblo ya de Hispanos."

Jenny Pena tells me her husband came to Gadsden County 35 years ago and remembers there only being as little as 17 Hispanics. Now, they are proud it has grown to become a town of many Hispanics.

This weekend's events hosted lots of small vendors selling food that drew in hundreds.

Pena - "Para que los Americanos que no han probado.. lo prueben y lo saboreen y así ya se llene esto por todas las culturas de nuestros paises."

Pena tells me it served to give Americans an opportunity to taste and experience Latin culture.

Daniela Zehel, Neighbor - "Para que ellos recuerden de sus infancia, recuerden de sus familias, recuerden de sus amigos y de todo de lo que han vivido para que vengan y comparten aquí con nosotros."

Colombian vendor Daniela Zehel says it helps Hispanics here remember and re-experience a bit of their childhood, family, friends in a town far away from home.

Gonzalo Flores, Neighbor -"Pues hay muchos de nuestros hijos y nietos que ya nacen aquí, pues, para que conozcan también como es una costumbre de cada lugar en donde nacemos nosotros."

For Mexican vendor Gonzalo Flores, it's about passing on the tradition of community to his kids and grandchildren.

Guerra - "They're all happy that there's something here in Quincy, finally, that they can come with the family. We're here to support each other."

A kind of support that he says won't stop after Independence Day.

Guerra - "A lot of Hispanics are by themselves here. So Christmas and New Year's— we can expect them to come here and gather like a family."

Organizers tell me you can join and support these local vendors here every Friday.

In Quincy, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

