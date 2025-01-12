Watch Now
Homicide investigation underway after deadly shooting in Quincy

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A 37-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Quincy, and police are searching for a suspect.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Thomas and Stevens Streets just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found Martin Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound. QPD is searching for the person responsible.

Police say the two men are not related and are actively working to locate him.

The incident remains under investigation. Quincy police are urging anyone with information to call the Quincy Police Department at (850) 627-7111.

