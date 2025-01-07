Historic Seaboard Plaza in Quincy getting a modern makeover

The Seaboard Plaza is being built into a modern multi-use space, featuring retail, restaurants, offices, and event venues.

Local developers Latasha and Noah Murray are leading the project, with plans to expand development across Gadsden County in the coming years.

Watch the video to see what it will look like.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A historic plaza in Quincy is getting a new lease on life, thanks to a father and daughter duo with deep roots in the community. This area, once a bustling commercial center, is now being transformed into a multi-use space designed to help local businesses thrive.

Located on Pat Thomas Parkway, Seaboard Plaza has long been a cornerstone of Gadsden County’s commercial landscape. The plaza was once home to a variety of small businesses, including barbershops, liquor stores, and dry cleaners. For decades, it served as a gathering spot for locals.

Latasha Murray, a general contractor and real estate developer, remembers the plaza’s vibrant history firsthand. As the first Black female general contractor in Gadsden County, she says this project holds deep personal significance.

“Instead of going to one store, you come here to eat, get your hair done,” Latasha says, reflecting on the plaza’s past. “This is going to be a blessing for Gadsden County because there will be many services here.”

Latasha and her father, Noah Murray, are now leading the effort to revitalize Seaboard Plaza. The Murray's have decades of experience in construction and real estate, and they’ve long had a vision for bringing more opportunities to their community.

“Let the young people know what was here and what was going on,” Noah Murray says, acknowledging the importance of preserving the area’s history while introducing new, modern features.

When completed, the Seaboard Plaza will span more than 7,000 square feet, offering a mix of retail and office spaces. The first floor will feature a food court, a full-scale salon with services ranging from haircuts to manicures, a dry cleaner, and a full-service restaurant complete with a private bar room. The second floor will include a versatile venue designed for community events, weddings, seminars, and more, along with office spaces for entrepreneurs.

Latasha hopes the Seaboard Plaza will be a catalyst for further development in Gadsden County, addressing the area’s need for new businesses and services.

“I want it to bring a change to Gadsden County, something new. You know, a difference for Gadsden County. I hope we have more development up here. Our plan is to develop more in Gadsden County, more restaurants and businesses. We need the businesses in Gadsden County.”

For Latasha and Noah, this project is about more than just construction. It’s about investing in their community and showing others what’s possible when locals take the lead in revitalizing their own neighborhoods.

Latasha says the project is already underway, with construction set to be completed in six to eight months. In the meantime, she’s optimistic that the Seaboard Plaza will play a key role in Gadsden County’s economic recovery.