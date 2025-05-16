Helping Hands Initiative brings relief to Gadsden County Families

18% of Gadsden County residents face food insecurity—but the Helping Hands initiative is working to change that one event at a time.

From meals to support to coat drives, the initiative is helping families feel seen, supported, and empowered.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors who are benefiting

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Feeding families in Gadsden County - one of the ways the Helping Hands initiative is already making a difference in Gadsden County.

I'm looking at how this effort is bringing real support to neighbors who need it most—and helping fight food insecurity one family at a time.

"We appreciate it very much, it helps us out and it helps our family."

For Alice Kelly, showing up to a local food drive wasn't just about picking up groceries—it was about feeling seen, supported, and not alone.

"I know how to put it together and I know how to make a meal out of it."

Alice is just one of the hundreds helped by the Helping Hands Initiative—a community outreach program operating under Gadsden County Probation.

From warm meals, winter coats to job resources, the goal is to meet neighbors where they are and lend a hand.

According to Feeding America, 18% of the people who live in Gadsden County face food insecurity. That's nearly one in five people unsure where their next meal will come from.

"The reason why we were doing it is because we serve a lot of families that are faced with economic and employment challenges, and we found out that Gadsden County is the highest county in Florida with security, and so we wanted to get back to the community."

Temeka Rollins is the probation manager who spearheaded the initiative. She says the vision came to life after realizing their office could do more than just monitor—they could empower.

What began as four seasonal events has grown into a year-round mission. This spring, a community food drive with the help of Second Harvest and other organizations to help feed dozens of families.

Earlier this year, Helping Hands collected supplies for families of incarcerated individuals.

"That's what we do we love to give back and help out anyway we can."

Aysa Gant, a volunteer and employee with the Florida Department of Corrections, says giving back is personal.

"Growing up here, I love Gadsden County, I love the people."

Looking ahead, Helping Hands is planning a winter relief drive—collecting coats and blankets and providing a hot meal when the cold sets in. And Rollins says it's just the beginning.

From food on the table to hope for the future—neighbors say the Helping Hands initiative is making a real impact. And organizers plan to keep that momentum going with more events on the way.

