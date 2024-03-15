GRAB YOUR BALL CAPS: Quincy youth baseball league ready to start the season

Quincy Parks and Rec is starting up their youth baseball league.

Kid ages 3 to 13-years-old can participate.

Watch the video above to learn more about the program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Keeping Quincy youth out of trouble one throw and out at a time. A youth baseball league is focusing on giving kids here something more to do. I spoke to one of the coaches of the league and he says coaching on and off the field is key to a child’s success.

Timothy Cole has been a volunteer coach for the Quincy Baseball League for 35 years.

“Gadsden county being a rural county a lot of our kids just don’t have a lot of opportunity.”

A reason why, timothy started coaching. To give kids the opportunity they deserve.

“If I look back in my life someone had to have poured into my life whether it was in sports or other areas.”

And that’s the goal Quincy Parks and Rec has for the league. Also, getting more kids in town to participate with sports to keep them out of trouble.

“Pretty much we’re trying to get the kids back involved with sports and playing more baseball instead of video games and just sitting at home and getting in trouble in the streets and stuff like that. We’re just trying to give them something to do.”

I checked with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes website. They say using sports to help youth, has proven to be an effective tool in keeping them from falling into a cycle of anti-social behavior, violence, crime and drug use.

“You really be seeing these kids walking the streets doing nothing like you really want to see them doing something.”

The baseball league will have teams with these four different age brackets from ages 3 to 13-years- old.

“They get to experience baseball and playing multiple games.”

Playing games against teams across Gadsden County including Gretna.

A league that doesn’t only impact kids on the diamond. But a league that will impact them outside of the dugout.

“It’s more than what happens on the field, but it also helps you be involved with their lives.”

The baseball league will be having an informational meeting April 3rd

INTEREST MEETING DETAILS

WHEN: April 3rd, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Joe Ferolito Center, 122 North Graves St. Quincy