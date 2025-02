GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announces cold weather shelter opening as winter temperatures continue.

Those in need can head to the Quincy Recreation Center on Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m.-8 a.m.

The center is located at 122 N. Graves Street, Quincy, FL 32351.

Anyone interested in volunteering or sponsoring meals can call Commissioner Ron Green at 850-694-8067.

For general information call 850-627-7111.