Gadsden Technical College to launch dual enrollment program in 2025

Classes will begin August 2025

Right now, students go to Tallahassee State College for this opportunity.

Gadsden County students travel to Tallahassee to take dual enrollment classes at Tallahassee State College. Starting next year, that won't be the case anymore. I'm digging to see what opportunities Gadsden Technical College is about to open up for students.

"This is an opportunity that we want you to take, but more importantly, I want students to understand something that's been a motto of mine for many years. "it's holding fast your dreams."

An opportunity Angela Sapp says could be the first step to many Gadsden County student's dreams.

Sapp is the Career and Technical Education Coordinator at GTC.

She tells me students will have the opportunity to get their associate's degree for free at GTC.

"I've been an educator in Gadsden County for 45 years. And I have seen all kinds of things changing in the educational radar of course nationwide and here in quincy."

Sapp says the goal of this change is to make this opportunity accessible for students.

The 20 students who get accepted into the program can get an AS. Degree in instructional technology or applied science.

"One thing about career technical education most people think we're trying to prepare them to go globally. Career and technical is designed for the local area."

Willie Jackson is GTC's director. He says all students need is a 2.0 GPA to apply.

This program is offered in all counties in the state of Florida by the Department of Education.

These education leaders set the curriculum that GTC will teach the students to get the credits.

"Once they have met their requirements their freshman and sophomore year, they are eligible to enroll in this program their junior and senior year, so they can end up with an associate degree at the end of their senior year."

Jackson says he and his team will be visiting these high schools shown on your screen in the spring to give students applications and more information about the program.

"Set a goal and set a dream, and understand you can attain anything you want to attain if you believe in yourself and the opportunities are presented for you"

Dual enrollment classes will begin in August 2025.