Gadsden County's new Supervisor of Elections sworn in

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Tuesday, Kenya Ponder Williams took her oath of office as the Gadsden County’s new Supervisor of Elections.

Prior to Williams taking her oath of office, she received the passing of the torch from former supervisor of elections Shirley Knight.

Knight served as Supervisor of Elections for over 40 years in Gadsden County. She was the first black person the county's voters ever elected to office.

Williams shared with ABC 27 what this honor means to her, as well as the importance of picking up where Knight has left off. "I learned a lot from her on how to handle the position and how to handle the voters. Just to be handed over the torch from her is just awesome because I'm stepping right over into the same office, serving the same voters and the role has just elevated."

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Supervisor of Elections office in Downtown Quincy.