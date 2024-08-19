Gadsden County's Housing S.H.I.P. Program receives a grant to help 11 neighbors with homes

The grant will be used to do necessary repairs on homes in the unincorporated parts of the county.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some people living in the Quincy neighborhood are about to get help with their homes.

I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter. Gadsden County's Housing S.H.I.P. Program received a $750,000 grant. I’m checking to see where that money is going.

“I’m just so happy and so excited”

A day that Matilda Wright has been waiting and praying for.

“I want to be able to live comfortably, you know.”

The day she gets to say… she’s getting a new home.

Gadsden County’s Housing S.H.I.P. Program received $750,000 dollars from the Florida commerce to do necessary repairs on homes in the unincorporated parts of the county.

“There will be 11 residents who will receive a new home or a rehabilitated home.”

Sonya burns is Gadsden County ‘s Housing Coordinator. She tells me the ship program provides money to local governments to produce and preserve affordable home ownership and multifamily housing.

Matilda has been on the S.H.I.P. waiting list applying for help for almost a decade ago. Now, her day has come to have a fresh start.

She was kind and showed me around her home.

“I have to put thing underneath it, so things don’t crawl underneath it.”

Matilda showed me this door that has clothes covering it to prevent bugs and snakes from getting inside.

Her porch has rotten wood and nails sticking around.

“It’s not safe, but you know i make it work.”

“We don’t like telling our residents no, we will find a solution to the problem.”

A solution that neighbors say is going to continue being in the works but a solution that Matilda says, is an answered prayer.

“I thank god, he is so amazing, and he is so faithful.”

County leaders tell me they have over 300 applications to get assistance, and they say they are working to meet everyone’s needs as soon as they can.

