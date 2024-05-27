Gadsden County woman uses her story to advocate for those fighting Lupus

Gadsden County has one of the highest rates of hospitalizations from Lupus in the Big Bend.

Gadsden County has one of the highest rates of hospitalizations from Lupus in the Big Bend and neighbors want to spread awareness.

One woman is using her story to educate those about this disease.

“I don’t mind being a voice for individuals who can’t speak out for themselves.”

No More Labels.

That’s the name of Tiffany Washington’s foundation that spreads awareness for lupus.

Not just a title, but a goal.

“It took me about five years to actually talk about being diagnosed with lupus and the symptoms and what I actually go through.”

Tiffany was diagnosed with Lupus when she was 18. A road she didn’t imagine riding on, but a road she is grateful for to help neighbors who are fighting the disease also.

“We need the help in Panhandle, Gadsden County and Tallahassee.”

When it comes to age-adjusted hospitalizations from lupus in 2022, the rate per 100,000 people in Gadsden County is 80

Looking at neighboring counties. Leon’s rate is at 63 and Wakulla is at 52.

“Lupus is more severe in African American women, Hispanics, and Asians compared to Caucasians. Usually, those demographics have more severe lupus.”

Dr. Less Shrestha is a Rheumatologist in Tallahassee. He tells me Lupus is more prominent in women than in men.

Some of the symptoms one can experience butterfly-shaped rashes on the face, fatigue, fever, and joint pain

“If it doesn’t get better, get an evaluation for that.”

Tiffany says her foundation allows her to give back to neighbors in Gadsden County by giving them resources on lupus and scholarships for students.

“We’re striking lupus down. Simply because we don’t want lupus to affect us daily. We want to affect lupus.”

Whether a survivor or a fighter, Tiffany wants those in Gadsden County and in other neighborhoods to know that a community is here for you.

“You can beat it, always remain strong and stay confident.”

May is Lupus Awareness month and as this month ends, Tiffany doesn’t want awareness to stop here. She continues to have events and fundraisers throughout the year to remind those that they are not fighting alone.

