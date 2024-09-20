Gadsden County Tax Preparer sentenced to prison for preparing false tax returns

A Quincy man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to helping prepare false tax returns.

Between 2018 and 2022, Cedrick Campbell, ran an unofficial tax preparation business from his home in Quincy.

Read the news release to see how Campbell was caught breaking the law.

DOJ NEWS RELEASE:

Cedrick Campbell, 49, of Quincy, Florida, was sentenced to a term of 24 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to eleven counts of aiding in preparing false tax returns and ordered to pay $378,041 in restitution. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

“The United States relies on the honest payment of taxes to defend our country and maintain its operations,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “With the assistance of our dedicated partners at the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations, we are committed to investigating and prosecuting those who steal from hard-working American taxpayers – whether by traditional evasion or the filing of fraudulent claims to further their criminal schemes.”

Between 2018 and 2022, Campbell, ran an unofficial tax preparation business from his home in Quincy, Florida, where he prepared and filed false tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service. Campbell falsely represented the taxpayers’ deductions, credits, and the refund due.

“A tax preparer who fraudulently inflates your refund isn’t doing you any favors,” said Ron Loecker, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation’s Tampa Field Office. “Instead, it exposes clients to penalties and interest to be paid and dealt with for years to come. An honest preparer will be transparent and willing to explain everything that you’re entitled to. Unscrupulous preparers, like Mr. Campbell, should know that they will be investigated and face serious consequences.”

This conviction was the result of an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations. Assistant United States Attorney Gary Milligan prosecuted the case.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida is one of 94 offices that serve as the nation’s principal litigators under the direction of the Attorney General. To access public court documents online, please visit the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Floridawebsite. For more information about the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida, visit http://www.justice.gov/usao/fln/index.html.