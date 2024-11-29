Gadsden County Sheriff's office investigating double deadly shooting

Friday morning the Gadsden County Sheriff's office responded to a shooting call on Post Plant Road.

When deputies arrived they found two people dead.

Anyone with information on this case should contact GCSO or Big Bend Crime Solvers.

NEWS RELEASE:

Gadsden County- On Today, November 29, 2024, patrol deputies responded to Post Plant Road (St Hebron Community) regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located two victims who were fatally wounded.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office GCSO and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the deaths.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact GCSO at (850) 627-9233 or contact Big Bend Crime Solvers at (850) 574-8477.