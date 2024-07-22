Gadsden County School District looking for more certified educators; see how much they're paying

The school district is offering $5,000 to $10,000 to certified teachers to sign onto specific schools in the school district.

They are looking for teachers for the 2024/2025 School Year.

Gadsden County School District is paying to keep and bring more teachers to this neighborhood.

Shannon Brown has worked for the Gadsden County School District over 20 years.

"We need certified educators to come to Gadsden County and I think that this will be very helpful with that."

Shannon Brown has worked for the Gadsden County School District over 20 years."We are about making a difference in the children and the family's lives."

Gadsden County School District is paying a retention and recruitment stipend to certified teachers who have certification in the following areas

Including PreK/Primary Elementary Education and English Language Arts.

"Everyone we hire must be certified. The problem that we have in Gadsden County is many of individuals are out of field."

Superintendent Elijah Key tells me this incentive could help bring more teachers to Gadsden County who are certified in the field that they teach.

"For example, we may hire someone in elementary that has a certification to teach in the secondary level. So that's what we're trying to do is find ways to recruit people that meet the needs of our students at every level."

The school district is offering $5,000 to $10,000 to certified teachers to sign onto specific schools in the school district shown on your screen.

Including Havana Magnet and James A. Shanks Middle

"We're also asking those individuals to work with the schools for two years. That way there is continuity and students continue to learn and continue to move those schools instead of one year those schools improve and then the next year they're sliding back."

Something brown and other educators are excited about heading into the new school year.

"It's game time and Gadsden County is up for the challenge."

Key says the main goal is to make sure the students get their needs met in their education.