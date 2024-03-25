Gadsden County School District holds community meetings, parents want more to be done

Gadsden County School District is holding community meetings monthly to keep parents informed.

Some parents say safety is the top priority.

Watch the video above to see and hear parents' concerns and how you can get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Keeping Gadsden County parents informed about their child’s education - some parents in the Quincy neighborhood want to see more happen. I’m finding out what parents' concerns are.

"They need to do more. I believe they need to do more."

Yatesha Miller has a daughter in the Gadsden County School System.

"Communication more security."

She and other parents believe safety is the top priority.

"As a mom, a single mom it’s scary."

Gadsden County Schools are trying to do more. The district is holding community meetings once a month.

These meetings are to inform parents about school safety, how to be involved in their children’s education and ask school board members and staff questions to get the answers they need.

"Safety, that's one of the number one thing that we talk about in every community meeting."

Superintendent Elijah Key tells me they are working on upgrading the metal detectors that are in place on campuses.

"I just want them to be more efficient and effective and getting kids through very quickly."

Key says there has been growth in attendance at these meetings but concerns about the new K-8 school and safety have been a hot topic.

"Parents have concerns about the conditions of our schools and what we are doing in the process of building schools."

But what else do parents want to see happen?

"What I like to see is more structure and patience with these kids."

Concerns that are being shared and suggestions being considered. One thing that all agree on: parents and the school district want their students to be successful and all starts with working together.

"We as parents are relying on you all to be the second parent to our child. We're putting the trust in you."

