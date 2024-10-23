Gadsden County School District hires new principal to improve Quincy school's grade

James A. Shanks Middle School has had a "D" for two years.

Gadsden County's Superintendent Elijah Key and the district were required to change the school's leadership because of the school's performance.

One Gadsden County School has had a "D" grade for the past two years. I'm Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. I'm looking at how these changes could bring in more community involvement.

Camry Floyd is James A. Shanks Middle School's new principal.

"When I came to James A. Shanks Middle School it was in desperate need of a face lift both academically and culturally."

Gadsden County School District hired her to help them implement the school's improvement.

"Ms. Floyd is the fourth Principal in five years."

"There was a definite need for school-wide expectations to be established discipline was a major issue."

Both Floyd and Superintendent Key presented these strategies to Florida Education Leaders shown on your screen.

Change the school administration, hire more certified teachers, expand community partners, and work on student and teacher attendance and student behavior.

"It's creating an environment where learning is the priority."

Tammy McGriff is Gadsden County School District's Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services. She says within the plan, they want the community to get involved with student success. She believes Principal Floyd brings that to the table.

"She has really strong ties to the community. We know to see any kind of a change in the school, we need everybody and the entire village to help us move it."

With a plan in place, Principal Floyd says a lot of work, needs to be done, to get their grade up.

"I'm really excited to help the students with character development and academic development"

Principal Floyd tells me help from the community is needed, to show students they can be successful and stressing the importance of education. In the Quincy neighborhood, I'm Ashley Engle, ABC 27.

