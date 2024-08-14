Gadsden County School District breaks ground on new Quincy K-8 School; see why a new building is needed

Gadsden County School District secured over $70 million from the state to build the new facility.

This school will merge multiple Gadsden County Schools into one.

Watch the video to hear students excitement

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A little over $70 million of state money is being used to build a new school right here in the Quincy neighborhood. I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter. I’m looking into how big of a need this new school is for this neighborhood and why leaders say it was a long time coming.

“I was happy and a bit nervous, but happy”

Students like Lilly, county leaders and state leaders came together Wednesday morning to break ground on Gadsden County School District’s new Quincy K-8 school.

A school that is much needed.

“We have several schools that are dated and unfortunately some of the buildings are dilapidated and not as safe.”

Karema Dudley is the school districts chairwomen. She tells me this new school will replace the aging structures of Gadsden Elementary Magnet, George Munroe Elementary, Stewart Street Elementary, and James a. Shanks Middle Schools

We would not be here if it wasn’t for the Lord being on our side.

The new school will have more opportunities for students to grow in their education.

It will feature innovative classrooms equipped with the latest technology, STEM educational spaces, well-equipped libraries and much more.

“I’m very excited because I love doing arts and crafts. I love it.”

This project all started back in 2021 when school district leaders wanted to give students a safer learning environment.

Superintendent Elijah Key says this shows the commitment from multiple leaders to providing the best educational opportunities to the students.

This day has finally come. The vision of giving our kids a state-of-the-art building and trying to renovate the older buildings that we're in, it’s here. We just need to continue to move forward with progress and ensure that we don't stop."

A new school that all students like Lilly and teachers are excited about.

“This place is awesome”

Leaders say the new school is set to be completed by August 2027. In the Quincy neighborhood, I’m Ashley Engle, ABC 27.