Gadsden County prepares for freezing temperatures and hazardous roads

Gadsden County’s Emergency Management is working with state and local agencies to monitor and prepare for icy roads and hazardous driving conditions.

Cold weather shelters are now open in Quincy, providing a safe haven for residents during the freeze.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As freezing temperatures are expected to hit Gadsden County, local officials are preparing for the potential of icy conditions on bridges and roadways. Gadsden County Emergency Management Director, Tashonda Whaley, says the county is ready, but drivers need to take extra precautions.

"We know we’re going to get some winter precipitation," said Whaley.

With ice expected to form on bridges and elevated roads, things could get slippery, making driving dangerous.

Whaley is urging neighbors to stay off the roads if possible, as the icy conditions could lead to serious hazards. "If we get the snow that everyone is wanting, we are asking individuals to please watch it from your window or your yard," she added.

In response to the cold spell, the county is collaborating with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Transportation, and local Road & Bridge teams to stay ahead of the weather and keep the community safe.

To help those in need of warmth during the freeze, cold weather shelters are being set up around the county. Starting Monday, January 20th, through Friday, January 24th, the Quincy Recreational Center will be the main shelter.

SHELTER INFORMATION:

Where: 122 N Graves St, Quincy, FL 32351

When: January 20th-24th

"That is for our unhoused population and any other individuals who may not have adequate heat over these next couple of days," Whaley said.

Local officials are advising neighbors to stay informed and take necessary precautions. If you don’t need to be on the road, it’s best to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.

