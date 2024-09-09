Gadsden County plans to hold community input meetings about new Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend building

Community Input Meetings will be held this month.

Boy and Girls Club of the Big Bend's Quincy building is expected to be completed by 2025.

Watch the video to see where the building I will be located

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The MLK Track in Quincy is where the new boys and girls club of the big bend is set to be built. I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter. We're getting closer to the final plans to begin building the new boys and girls club of the big bend in this neighborhood and leaders want neighbors’ input on the process.

A safe space for kids in Gadsden County.

"Great"

A space that Princeton, Ky, Ayden, Kingston and Ivan are excited about.

"We do camps, we do work, have fun and play a lot"

The boys and girls club of the big bend is coming to the Quincy neighborhood in 2025.

"When kids are in an environment that looks good, smells good, it affects their energy."

Gadsden county commissioner Ronterious Green says they are close to finalizing plans and they want to hear from the community.

So, they're holding community meetings this month about the project to give neighbors a voice in what will happen next.

"It's a major project. We want to hear what the citizens would like to say, if they have any ideas, or if they want to listen to the ideas that we have. We want them to feel like they have a voice."

We were there a year ago when the organization received a 3.6 million dollar as part of a state grant given to the county.

Millions of dollars giving kids like Princeton, Ky, Ayden, Kingston and Ivan a safe and productive space to come together.

"Boys and Girls club!!!!"



