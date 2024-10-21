Gadsden County Neighbors want to see more Breast Cancer resources in their neighborhoods

In 2021 34 neighbors in Gadsden County, were diagnosed with Breast Cancer.

Neighbors in Gadsden County have to travel to Tallahassee to get a mammogram. In 2021 34 neighbors in Gadsden County, were diagnosed with Breast Cancer. I'm Ashley Engle in the Quincy neighborhood speaking with neighbors about what breast cancer resources they want to see come locally.

"Thanks to the grace of God."

Dannie McMillon is a cancer survivor.

She is one of the women who filled this room at Gadsden Senior Services on Monday.

Sharing her story and reflecting on how to help women in Gadsden County get the best care while in the fight.

"If there's a time we can start doing it, I will be the biggest cheerleader to help push it!"

Right now, neighbors travel to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare to get the care they need.

A need they hope can be met by bringing cancer specialists and treatment options to their communities.

As a breast cancer survivor and former health department worker Stacey Hannigon knows the need for these services is great.

But can be a challenge to get in a community this size.

"From a specialist standpoint, in a smaller rural community, it's not cost-effective to permanently have these resources placed in that community.

But Hannigon says other resources exist right here.

An early breast and cervical cancer detection program and a support group.

"Yes, we may need to travel to Leon for our routine care, but when all of that is said and done, when I have to return home to Gadsden, I believe those supplemental services are what make the difference in the cancer journey."

Neighbors I spoke to who didn't want to be on camera say having events throughout October reminds them, they are not alone. Even having new up-to-date education resources about the disease has helped survivors and fighters also. In the Quincy neighborhood, I'm Ashley Engle, ABC 27.

