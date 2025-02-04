Gadsden County Neighbors unite for Black History Month Treasure Hunt

The treasure hunt is designed to help neighbors learn about the history of historic courthouses, key figures, farming roots, and more.

Pastor Tracy Stallworth and Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt are helping organize the hunt to shine a light on the community’s contributions to broader history.

Watch thew video to see what neighbors will learn.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Gadsden County are preparing for an exciting and educational event that mixes history with a little friendly competition: a Black History treasure hunt designed to bring the community together and uncover the area’s rich past.

Pastor Tracy Stallworth, one of the organizers, emphasized the event’s purpose beyond just finding clues.

“It builds camaraderie, it builds education, and it allows the older and the young to get together and grow because knowledge is powerful,” said Stallworth.

Stallworth explained that the goal is not only to find clues but to uncover the often-overlooked stories of historic courthouses, legendary local figures, and the deep agricultural roots of the area.

Brenda Holt, Gadsden County Commissioner, also emphasized the importance of uncovering local history that many may not have been aware of.

“I found out a lot of Black people as well as white people and other races of people did not know our history here,” Holt said.

Their goal is clear: shine a light on stories that have too often been overlooked and show how the community’s contributions are vital to the broader historical landscape.

“We have so much history in Gadsden County, and a lot of people don’t know about it,” Stallworth added. “This treasure hunt is a way to bring those stories to the surface and help people see how our community has shaped the past.”

During the treasure hunt, participants will have the chance to learn about key locations and figures in Gadsden County, such as the original courthouses, schools, and the agricultural legacies that continue to shape the community today.

Holt pointed out the significance of inclusivity in the event: “Everyone’s history, that’s why we’re in America. We’re not here because one group is better than the other. We’re here because we are still the melting pot.”

As excitement builds, organizers are also planning a smaller version of the hunt for later this month to celebrate Black History Month.

Details on the event’s dates will be announced soon.