Gadsden County neighbors talk about what matters to them this election season

First time voters and regulars voters talked about what mattered to them.

Many neighbors said finances, family and their community is what mattered most.

Watch the video to hear more on what brought people to the polls this election.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Election day is a day that is very important for everyone. Decisions are going to be made that will impact all our neighborhoods. So, this past week, I decided to do something a little different. I asked neighbors here, what matters to them this election.

"So, a lot of eyes are going to be on this year’s election, my question is, what matters to you."

"What matters to me is people get involved and do their part.

Jacklyn is one of the 10 thousand people who voted early in Gadsden County.

“We need to exercise our right to vote"

When she says for people to do their part, she doesn't mean just voting.

"Taking care of their kids, that what we need in this world."

What is your name?

"My name's Michael."

Michael also voted early…

He says the economy is what matters to him.

"I say like family and finances and also inflation…"

Michael says this year he made sure to remind all his friends and family to vote.

"Why is it so important?"

"Because we want people who can lead us in the right direction."

Continuing with asking neighbors what mattered to them I ran into two first-time voters.

Jayla and Jeremiah

"I feel like my opinion matter finally."

Jayla says now that she can vote she is watching what is going on in her neighborhood and who will be in charge in some areas.

"We're choosing the people to run so basically, what they do is what we wanted too as well."

"What matters to you?"

"My people"

Jeremiah says his family and the younger generation matter to him.

"They need somebody who can help them and lead them in the right direction."

Another common this I heard mattered to neighbors including myself was family and making sure their community is thriving.



