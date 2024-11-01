Gadsden County leaders working to bring passenger rail transportation back through the county

Gadsden County leaders believe joining the Southern Rail Commission will bring more transportation options to neighbors.

The previous Sunset Limited route was suspended after Hurricane Katrina destroyed the Western portion of the tracks.

Watch the video to hear how commissioners are working to get the governor's help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A letter to Governor Ron DeSantis could be the first step to bringing passenger rail back to Gadsden County. This could economically impact Gadsden County.

“I’m excited about all options on the table.”

More transportation options T.J. Lewis and other leaders want to bring to neighbors in this community.

“This is very important for us.”

Gadsden County’s Economic Development Team has been working with the Apalachee Regional Planning Council on an economic development plan for this community for a year now.

One of the things they say could be a positive contributor to the county’s growth, adding passenger rail transportation.

“The top three benefits to passenger rail expansion are economic development opportunities, increased connectivity, and transportation options."

Caroline Smith is the Economic Development Manager at ARPC. She says the route below was previously named “Sunset Limited” which connected from New Orleans to Jacksonville.

Amtrak Amtrak

It was suspended after Hurricane Katrina destroyed the Western portion of the tracks in 2005.

Smith says Gadsden County isn’t the only one on board with this.

“Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor came to our board to share the idea that passenger rail could be a great benefit to our region.”

So, County Commissioners drafted the letter below to be sent to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asking to “…become a member and join the Southern Rail Commission (SRC).”

Gadsden County

ARPC also wrote a letter in support also.

“We’ll be bringing people from across the country through Gadsden County who have never seen this part of Florida or this part of the United States. They’ll come and see how green and lush it is and they’ll look out and say ‘hey honey, this is where I want to retire, this is where I want to set up shop.”

County Commissioners will discuss the letter's approval at the next commission meeting on November 4th.

Leaders tell me this rail line could bring additional options and routes for emergency evacuations.

