Gadsden County holds municipal elections; see who is on the ballot

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County is holding municipal elections Tuesday, April 30. Polls close at 7 p.m.
The Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections Office tracks active registered voters. Below is the breakdown as of April 30, 2024:
- Total: 26,630
- Democrat: 18,015
- Republican: 5,456
- Other: 3,159
Candidates for the 2024 Municipal Elections are listed below.
CITY OF CHATTAHOOCHEE
District 1:
- Anquarnette “Ann” Richardson
District 3:
- Amy Glass
- Brittany Moffatt
District 5 (at large):
- Gavin Moffatt
- Ann Williams
CITY OF QUINCY
District 3:
- Ronte Harris
- Katheryn McNealy
TOWN OF HAVANA
Group 4:
- Decorkus Allen
- William Seymour
Group 5:
- Lawrence Reed
Group 6:
- Edward “Eddie” Bass
Group 7:
- Timothy Loughmiller
TOWN OF GREENSBORO
Mayor
- Emmett Alday