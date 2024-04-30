Watch Now
Gadsden County holds municipal elections; see who is on the ballot

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 13:20:58-04

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County is holding municipal elections Tuesday, April 30. Polls close at 7 p.m.

The Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections Office tracks active registered voters. Below is the breakdown as of April 30, 2024:

  • Total: 26,630
  • Democrat: 18,015
  • Republican: 5,456
  • Other: 3,159

Candidates for the 2024 Municipal Elections are listed below.
CITY OF CHATTAHOOCHEE

District 1:

  • Anquarnette “Ann” Richardson

District 3:

  • Amy Glass
  • Brittany Moffatt

District 5 (at large):

  • Gavin Moffatt
  • Ann Williams

CITY OF QUINCY

District 3:

  • Ronte Harris
  • Katheryn McNealy

TOWN OF HAVANA

Group 4:

  • Decorkus Allen
  • William Seymour

Group 5:

  • Lawrence Reed

Group 6:

  • Edward “Eddie” Bass

Group 7:

  • Timothy Loughmiller

TOWN OF GREENSBORO

Mayor

  • Emmett Alday

Learn more about Gadsden County elections here.

