Gadsden County holds municipal elections; see who is on the ballot

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County is holding municipal elections Tuesday, April 30. Polls close at 7 p.m.

The Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections Office tracks active registered voters. Below is the breakdown as of April 30, 2024:



Total: 26,630

Democrat: 18,015

Republican: 5,456

Other: 3,159

Candidates for the 2024 Municipal Elections are listed below.

CITY OF CHATTAHOOCHEE

District 1:



Anquarnette “Ann” Richardson

District 3:



Amy Glass

Brittany Moffatt

District 5 (at large):



Gavin Moffatt

Ann Williams

CITY OF QUINCY

District 3:



Ronte Harris

Katheryn McNealy

TOWN OF HAVANA

Group 4:



Decorkus Allen

William Seymour

Group 5:



Lawrence Reed

Group 6:



Edward “Eddie” Bass

Group 7:



Timothy Loughmiller

TOWN OF GREENSBORO

Mayor



Emmett Alday

Learn more about Gadsden County elections here.