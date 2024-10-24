Gadsden County High School under lockdown after gun threat

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — According to the Gadsden County School district, an anonymous gun threat call is the reason for Gadsden County High School to be placed under lockdown.

According to the district, this is a precautionary measure, and the public will be updated if additional information is warranted.

There was no word when the call was made.

The school district and law enforcement are investigating.

This is a developing story

This is the second lockdown Gadsden County High has been placed under this week.

The first one was reported on Wednesday.