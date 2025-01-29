Gadsden County forms new Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to enhance community spaces

Gadsden County is launching a new Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to gather community input and improve local parks.

The board will include representatives from each district, ensuring diverse perspectives and better park management across the county.

Watch the video to see how board members were chosen.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden County leaders are set to appoint a new Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, with the aim of improving public spaces across the county. The newly formed board is designed to create parks that not only meet the needs of residents but also foster community engagement and wellness.

Shawanna Moye, the Director of Parks and Recreation, emphasized the importance of community involvement in park development. "The citizens are the ones that are going to be utilizing the parks, so just to get ideas and things of what they would like in the parks would be very beneficial to the department," she said.

Moye sees this initiative as a chance to build vibrant spaces where families and neighbors can come together.

"Definitely gives us additional eyes and ears in the community. With 13 parks throughout the county, there are times that we can't get out to all of the different locations," she added.

The board's creation marks a shift toward a more community-driven approach to managing parks. By involving local residents, the county hopes to better address the needs and desires of the public.

As part of this effort, Gadsden County Commissioners have selected representatives from each district to serve on the board. Commissioner Ron Green emphasized the importance of choosing individuals who are both accessible and willing to interact with their fellow residents. "It needs to be someone that is accessible, and someone who has the right personality that does not mind having interactions with other individuals," Green stated.

He further explained that this selection process ensures that every area of the county is represented, and that the decisions made will reflect the diverse needs of all residents.

"The biggest thing is making sure that the park is safe," Green added.

The advisory board will be entirely volunteer-based, meaning its members are deeply invested in the future of the county's parks. These passionate individuals will serve as the voices of their communities, offering direct feedback and suggestions for improvement.

The vote to appoint the advisory board members was delayed due to last week's winter storm, but officials have promised to update the public on when the vote will be rescheduled.