Gadsden County expects voter turnout to increase in November's general election

Sixteen neighbors registered to vote on National Voter Registration Day Tuesday.

In the 2020 General Election, a little over 75% of voters participated and voted in Gadsden County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors here are working to increase voter turnout in Gadsden County. I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. I’m finding out what experts say this year's voter turnout is going to be like this upcoming general election in this neighborhood.

Fewer than three months until the general election.

"I recall when certain people didn't have the privilege to vote."

An election many eyes are on including Ira Daniels

Daniels says he's registered to vote and he's encouraging other neighbors to do the same.

"If you don't vote, it doesn't count but if you do vote it does count."

Gadsden County's Supervisor of Elections Office says they saw 16 neighbors register to vote on National Voter Registration Day Tuesday.

They say they are expecting more neighbors to register before the deadline on October 7th.

"General Elections always bring voters out more, because people tend to want to vote for presidential candidates and those higher-level candidates more."

Kenya Williams is Gadsden County's Assistant Supervisor of Elections. She tells me in the 2020 General Election, a little over 75%of voters participated and voted in this neighborhood.

This year, they're expecting a greater turnout.

"When we have recounts, it's because the margin of the winners is very low. But when we have people show out in record numbers, that eliminates recounts because it could possibly set that margin a little bit larger so that we don't have to recount the votes."

Neighbors I spoke to who didn't want to be on camera told me voting is a privilege. A privilege that neighbors like Daniels says, shouldn't be taken for granted.

"I want to encourage people to believe in the process."

The deadline to register to vote is October 7th for the general election.

CLICK THE LINK TO REGISTER TO VOTE

