Gadsden County Commissioners can serve unlimited terms; why that could change

Right now, Gadsden County Commissioners do not have term limits.

Voters could possibly decide how long their county commissioners can serve here in Gadsden County. State leaders are in the process of determining term limits for county commissioners. I spoke to one neighbor, and he believes, it should be up to the voters to decide.

It's a bill that could leave a big decision up to voters in Gadsden County.

"I’m in favor of it. I’m for it."

It's a bill that Gadsden County voter, Lance Watson, believes is necessary.

"I think it is important to get a fresh face in there."

They're Senate Bill 438 and House Bill 57. If passed, these bills can give county commissioners term limits.

It's a bill that Gadsden County Commissioner Ron Green said, "I don't think it's the best decision."

The bill would make it to where county commissioners cannot serve after 2 terms, a total of 8 years.

Commissioners who are termed out would be able to run again, but they have to sit out an election cycle after their 8 consecutive years are up!

In all honesty, I feel that your first term you’re really just trying to get some ideas out there, your second term, you really want to see those ideas manifested."

Green believes this bill will be challenging for rural counties like Gadsden.

“We can't say on the local level that we have people who are engaging or people who are preparing themselves. Or people who are saying that they want to run for county commissioner."

Right now, in Gadsden County, commissioners do not have term limits. They run for re-election every 4 years if they choose to do so, or voters can vote them out.

Voters like lance believe if higher seats like the governor have term limits, so should county commissioners.

"Even going back to the founding of our country the articles of confederation they had term limits in it so the founding members of the U.S.. this is something that they abided by."

This conversation was also had back in September 2023 over a similar bill with Florida’s house of representatives, but the bill was withdrawn.

All in all, both Commissioner Green and Lance believe, "giving it to the voters to decide whether or not it’s something they want to do or not."

"It should be up to the people; in all honesty i don't think that legislators or anyone at higher archery should make the decisions for the people who vote us into office."

The full house and senate still must vote on this, but both bills are through the committee process.

"Let the voters speak on it i think that's the best way to do it."

This bill will allow this item to be a ballot initiative for the 2024 general election.


