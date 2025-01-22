Gadsden County closes roads amid dangerous snow and ice conditions

Gadsden County has closed multiple roads, including Salem Road and Havana Highway, due to hazardous snow and ice conditions.

Authorities warn of black ice and urge residents to stay off the roads and remain indoors until conditions improve.

Watch the video to see which roads are closed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The heavy snowfall that blanketed Gadsden County earlier this week has left local authorities grappling with hazardous road conditions. As of this morning, several roads have been closed to ensure public safety, including Salem Road at Potter Woodbury, Havana Highway at Del Rio Drive, and both I-10 Westbound exits 166 and 181.

The snow is beginning to melt, but the biggest threat now comes from the formation of ice. According to local officials, icy roadways are making travel extremely dangerous. Law enforcement agencies, including the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, are working quickly to keep drivers safe.

"We all want to have a little fun in the snow, this is new to us. We’re enjoying it, we had fun here last night. But we don’t want anyone outside for long periods of time because it’s not safe," said Gadsden County Sheriff’s Colonel Bobby Collins. "You can still get frostbite. You have to be cognizant of the wind chill factor, not just the current temperature."

Colonel Collins is urging neighbors to stay patient and avoid driving altogether. The conditions are risky and black ice could quickly form, making roads even more treacherous.

Florida Highway Patrol is also keeping a close watch on I-10, advising drivers to stay off the interstate until conditions improve.

For those wanting to enjoy the rare snowfall, authorities recommend doing so from the safety of their homes.

