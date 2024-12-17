Gadsden County appoints interim administrator following termination of previous administrator

Roosevelt Morris has been appointed as interim county administrator following the termination of Edward Dixon's contract after nearly four years in the role.

Gadsden County commissioners do not have a set timeline for when the position will be filled.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden County now has an interim county administrator in place as local leaders continue their search for a permanent replacement. This transition comes after the termination of Edward Dixon's contract, which has left the county in a state of transition regarding its leadership.

At the Gadsden County Commission meeting last month, the board voted to appoint Roosevelt Morris as interim county administrator. Morris stepped into the role after the commission voted 3-2 to terminate Dixon, who had served nearly four years overseeing key county operations such as budget management, planning, and personnel decisions.

Dixon’s Departure

Edward Dixon’s tenure as county administrator was marked by significant responsibilities, but his time in the role came to an end when the commission decided his services were no longer needed. Dixon addressed the commission during the meeting, thanking the board for the opportunity to serve.

"Let me thank you for the opportunity to serve you. It has truly been a pleasure," Dixon said, acknowledging the board’s decision to move in a new direction.

Interim Appointment and Search for Permanent Administrator

In the wake of Dixon’s departure, the commission moved swiftly to appoint Roosevelt Morris as the interim administrator. Morris, who has stepped in temporarily, will oversee county operations until a permanent administrator is hired.

There is no set timeline for when the position will be filled permanently. Gadsden County Commission Chairman Eric Hinson provided WTXL a statement as to what is next.

“The county currently has an interim administrator overseeing business until a search is completed for hiring a new county administrator,” Hinson said.

Looking Ahead

As the search for a permanent county administrator is on the horizon, no timeline has been set for a new hire. Local leaders are committed to finding the right candidate to guide the county through its future challenges and opportunities.

For now, Morris will continue to handle the day-to-day responsibilities of the county’s administration until a permanent decision is made.

