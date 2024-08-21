Gadsden Co. Sheriff Morris Young will be against William Buckhalt and Derrick McClellan in November

About 38 percent of voters in Gadsden County voted in this primary election

Gadsden County Sheriff will be decided in November.

Watch the video to hear from Morris Young and other candidates who claimed victory.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Election turnout was not as high as Gadsden County leaders and neighbors wanted to see but big decisions were made in several key races.

I’m Ashley Engle in the Quincy neighborhood. Connecting with candidates headed into November and those that claim victory tonight.

The November race for sheriff has been decided. Current Gadsden County Sheriff Morris young won the democratic race against candidates Brian Alexander and Timothy Ashley.

In November, sheriff young will face Detrick McClellan and William Buckhalt. I talked to young about the support he's gotten in the county.

"They people of Gadsden County gave me an opportunity to serve and that's what I’ve been doing for 20 years is serving this community."

Elijah Key won the superintendent race and Tonjii Wiggins McGriff won the race to become Gadsden County's Tax Collector. It was close and Wiggins says she's grateful for those who supported her through the campaign.

"I was nervous, i prayed about it and I asked God for it and at the end he answered my prayers, and the hard work was not in vain."

As for voter turnout.

Only 38 percent percent of Gadsden County voters came out and voted this primary election. The supervisor of elections office says in 2020 they saw 44 percent of voters come out.

When voters head to the polls in November, they will also decide on the District three county commission race.

