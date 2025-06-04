Gadsden Arts opens exhibit celebrating Florida’s Cowboy Culture

The exhibit challenges Hollywood stereotypes, revealing the everyday grit, care, and tradition of real Florida cowboys.

Featuring photos, ranch gear, and family storytelling—this exhibit celebrates a way of life rooted in North Florida’s soil.

Watch the video to learn more about the exhibit.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden Arts is unveiling a piece of Gadsden County history that many neighbors might not even know exists. A new exhibit is shining a spotlight on the lives of modern-day Florida cowboys—told through photography and storytelling.

Most people think of cowboys as something you only see in movies…

“We hope that visitors see this often unseen hard-working culture and so much more—that people realize the work that goes into it.”

But here at Gadsden Arts, a new exhibit called “American Grit: Florida Crackers, Cowboys & Cow Hunters” is telling a different story—one rooted in the soil of North Florida.

“They’re working all day long every day, they’re taking care of the cattle, there is so much more than just labor. They really care about these animals and the work that they’re doing.”

Gadsden Arts Museum's Ashley Williams tells me Photographer Adam Rountree is behind the photos in the gallery. He spent years riding alongside Florida’s modern-day cowboys—documenting a lifestyle that’s weathered generations.

“It’s worth learning about your history, it’s worth keeping the tradition alive."

From ranch gear to the weathered faces in the photographs— Gadsden Arts Museum's Brittney Rollins says every detail reminds us that this life isn’t just about cattle—it’s about commitment, community, and culture.

“This really a community endeavor, and we’re really happy that we’re able to bring part of history here to Gadsden Arts.”

If you are interested in seeing the exhibit, opening day is Saturday, June 7th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Gadsden Arts says there will be presenters and even activities for the youth to enjoy as well.

