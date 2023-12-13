FDOT plans to resurface U.S. 90 in Gadsden County; see what changes are in the works

The Florida Department of Transportation has big plans for a major road in the Big Bend.

Safety improvements are in the works.

Read the news release below to see how you can get involved.

FDOT NEWS RELEASE:

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold a hybrid public meeting concerning the resurfacing project on U.S. 90 from west of four lane to Duval Street in Gadsden County on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (EST).

Citizens are encouraged to attend the virtual meeting at www.nwflroads.com/virtualmeetings. Those who are unable to participate virtually may attend the meeting in-person at the Gadsden County Extension Office, 2140 West Jefferson Street, Quincy.

Pre-registration is required for the virtual format and encouraged for in-person attendees. The same materials will be presented for each format.

This U.S. 90 project will resurface all existing travel lanes, auxiliary lanes, median crossovers, paved shoulders, extending the eastbound and westbound left-turn lanes at Ben Bostick Road, and extending the southbound right-turn lane onto Ben Bostick Road.

Additional features include:

Safety improvements at U.S. 90 and State Road (S.R.) 12 (Greensboro Highway) intersection:

• Creating dedicated through lanes in the eastbound direction by eliminating the merge.

• Extending the westbound left-turn lane from U.S. 90 onto Greensboro Highway.

Safety improvements at Ben Bostick Road intersection:

• Adding a traffic light at the U.S. 90 intersection.

• Adding a right-turn lane from Ben Bostick Road onto U.S. 90.

Safety improvement at Barack Obama Boulevard intersection:

• Creating a right-in/right-out access to U.S. 90.

Safety improvements at S.R. 267 (Pat Thomas Parkway) by shifting left-turn lanes on either side to improve line of sight.

Upgrading pedestrian features to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and minor drainage improvements.

No additional right-of-way will be required. Bids for construction are scheduled to occur winter 2024. Maps, drawings, and other information will be on display. FDOT representatives will be available to discuss proposed improvements, answer questions, and receive comments.

This meeting is being held without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status.

This meeting is being held without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com


