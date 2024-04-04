FDLE arrests Quincy woman for petition circulator fraud

FDLE said Krisharia A. Williams, 26, of Quincy, was arrested.

Investigators say she submitted at least eight petition forms for people without their consent and two forms with information from deceased individuals.

FDLE NEWS RELEASE:

After a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation Krisharia A. Williams, 26, of Quincy, was arrested. Williams, a paid petition circulator, is accused of petition fraud on the casino gaming initiative, “Limited Authorization of Casino Gaming.” Williams submitted 835 petition forms but more than 700 were invalid.

The charges are the result of an investigation led by FDLE’s Election Crime Unit (ECU) working with the Florida Department of State Office of Election Crimes and Security (OECS) and with assistance from the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Williams is charged with eight counts of criminal use of personal identification information, two counts of criminal use of personal identification information concerning a deceased individual and 10 counts of false swearing, submission of false voter registration information.

Additional charges may be filed pending the completion of the investigation.

Williams turned herself into the Leon County Jail earlier this week. The case will be prosecuted by Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit.