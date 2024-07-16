Watch Now
DEVELOPING: Power outage may affect 911 calls in Gadsden County; what you should do in case of emergency

The sheriff's office posted about the outage Tuesday morning
Courtesy of JYI
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 16, 2024

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said a temporary power outage due to a lightning strike may impact the 911 emergency system.

GCSO posted about the potential impacts on Facebook Tuesday morning. In that post they wrote:

We are currently experiencing an unfortunate yet temporary outage due to an electrical/ lightning hit of the 911 Emergency system, which may affect calls received. In case of an emergency, if you call 911 and get a fast busy signal, call the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office directly at 850-875-8811.
--- GCSO

The sheriff's office said crews are working to get the full service back up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

