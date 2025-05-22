Deadly Crash on I-10

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol says a 53-year-old Quincy woman is dead following a crash on I-10, at the 193 westbound mile marker in Gadsden County.

According to FHP's release, troopers responded shortly after 7:45 Wednesday night.

The preliminary investigation shows the woman was traveling west on the interstate when she lost control of her vehicle. She ran into the median and overturned. The driver was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash has shut down the inside westbound lane of Interstate 10 while FHP conducts its investigation. As of 11:00 p.m., the lane was still listed as blocked, and drivers were urged to use caution.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.