Crime in Quincy neighborhood has increased; police have plans to get numbers down

Quincy Police Department has seen an increase in crime recently.

Neighbors here are asking questions about their safety.

See the video above to see what QPD is doing to get the numbers down.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Quincy Police Department says there’s been a 25 percent increase in criminal activity, but they have a plan to crack down the numbers. I spoke with one neighbor who says he hasn't really seen a lot of criminal activity but believes there should be some improvement.

Small town crime is increasing.

"I mean it makes sense population is growing."

John Cisneros of Quincy says, "I don't know, I don't really notice it to be honest." but "it makes sense."

Although Quincy Police Department says there has been a 27 percent decrease in burglaries, they also say they have seen a 60 percent increase in vehicle theft.

"The first thing people say is 25 percent increase in crime, so we didn't have a baseline for the 2021 numbers."

QPD Interim Chief Carlos Hill says because of this, they couldn't show if there was a drastic increase in crime from previous years.

In 2022, it was stated that there was a 26 percent decrease in crime. Without a baseline, the percentage index from 2021 is inaccurate.

"We just know from 2022 to 2023 we had a 25 percent increase in criminal activity."

These numbers also include homicides.

In 2023, Quincy had two homicides and this year they've already experienced one.

The latest happened Sunday at a home along South Lincoln Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

QPD is working to increase patrolling in all jurisdictions in Quincy to, "identify those areas and try to figure out how these individuals are committing the crimes what routes they are taking."

For neighbors like John to feel safe.

"Sure, everyone can improve."

QPD says another thing they are going to do is set up a website. That way neighbors can submit crime tips to them anonymously. That way they are aware of what is going on in the neighborhood.

