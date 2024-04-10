CRACKING DOWN: Quincy Police Department giving more citations to neighbors who break traffic laws with ATVs

Quincy Police Department is starting to take away ATV's and Mopeds from neighbors who don't follow traffic laws.

QPD recommends neighbors not use these vehicles on the streets.

Watch the video to see what will happen if neighbors break the law.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Enforcing more citations on ATV's in the Quincy neighborhood. I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. About a week ago, Quincy Police announced they are keeping an eye out on illegal ATV use. I’m looking where this problem is popping up and what police are doing about it.

Riding an ATV or moped can be fun…

"…but safety is the key."

…and doing it legally.

Dexter Goldwire, aka interstate money, rides his ATVS all the time. He says they belong off the streets.

"Being on the road is a dangerous thing to do. People can't see you; you pull out in front of them."

QPD says neighbors who live on Elm Street and Cleveland Street have complained about drivers running stop signs with their ATVs and mopeds.

"It's a major safety issue. We have kids that are out playing and elderly adults that may be out walking."

Quincy City Commissioner Dr. Robin Wood tells me this has been a problem before. She showed me how they added red flashing lights to the stop signs at this intersection, to make them visible for neighbors at night.

But she and QPD say more needs to be done.

"It can be dangerous and oftentimes could result in an accident that could be fatal."

QPD says they started writing citations for those who don't follow traffic laws with these vehicles.

"If you do ride them on the street that please obey the traffic laws, that's the biggest thing is the safety."

QPD Chief Carlos Hill says they don't recommend riding these vehicles on the streets… if so, they need to be registered with the state for them to be street legal.

"If they cannot obey the traffic laws, and they can't obey the statues, that require them to register it then we will take it away."

Neighbors also need to wear the proper protective gear including a helmet and knee pads when riding.

But Dexter says these vehicles belong off road because they are off road machines.

"You can find other public places to ride but riding on the road, I just don't think it's safe for kids to be on the road, plus getting tickets at the same time. You don't want to get tickets under your name and starting off early messing with your career."

QPD says neighbors can register these vehicles at the local DMV. QPD urges neighbors to let them know if they are seeing this activity in their neighborhood so they can come out and address the situation.

