Could a 52-acre site along Pat Thomas Pkwy be the key to Gadsden County’s future? Local leaders think so

Gadsden County officials are excited about a 52-acre site along Pat Thomas Parkway, which could attract new businesses, create jobs, and help address the county's housing shortage.

Neighbors and leaders are hopeful the development will bring needed retail, entertainment, and residential options, with community input encouraged through a survey.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A 52-acre site along one of the county’s busiest roads is being hailed as a potential game-changer for Gadsden County’s economy and growth. Local leaders are optimistic that the development of this land could bring much-needed services, new job opportunities, and solutions to the area’s housing crisis.

“I am so excited to present this location,” said T.J. Lewis, Director of Gadsden County’s Economic Development Team.

For Lewis, the land, situated along Pat Thomas Parkway, is seen as a prime spot to attract new businesses and residential developments that will help elevate the community.

Anthony Mason, a longtime Gadsden County resident, is one of many neighbors eagerly watching the development unfold.

“Retail, shopping, entertainment,” he said, expressing hope that the project will breathe new life into the area. “I would say it’s time for a change,” Mason added, referring to the need for more growth and modern amenities in the county.

Local leaders believe the development could do just that, sparking economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for residents. The project is expected to create new jobs, provide more services, and even attract tourists to the area.

“We will see our community prosper from people being able to spend their money right here, versus taking their dollars out of town,” said Lewis.

In addition to commercial development, housing is a key component of the project. Gadsden County has been grappling with a significant housing shortage, with an estimated deficit of 760 apartments, according to the Florida Apartment Association. New residential projects on the site could help ease that burden by providing more affordable housing options for local workers.

“That housing is needed to support the commercial that we’re hoping to bring to the property because the people who work here will also need a place to live,” said Lewis.

While the project is still in its early stages, both local residents and officials are already seeing the potential for transformative change.

Mason, who has lived in Gadsden County for over three decades, believes this development could be a turning point for the area. “I’ve put probably thirty-plus years in Gadsden County and yeah, it is time for a change,” he said.

The economic development team is committed to making this a community-driven project and is seeking input from local residents on what they’d like to see built on the site. Lewis encourages everyone to share their thoughts through a survey that is available on the county’s website.

“We want this development to reflect the needs and desires of the people who live here,” he said.

For more information and to participate in the survey, visit this page.