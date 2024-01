QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Quincy is opening a cold weather shelter for neighbors as sub-freezing temperatures move into the area.

Neighbors needing shelter from the cold can go to the Joe Ferolito Center at 122 Graves Street in Quincy, Fla. The shelter will be open the following dates and times:

Tuesday, January 16 at 8:30 p.m. d

Wednesday, January 17 at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Contact 850-875-7315 or 850-618-0042 for more information.