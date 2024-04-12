Church in Quincy uses 'Flea Across Florida' to raise money to be put back in the neighborhood

Santa Clara Baptist Church is using this opportunity to give back to neighbors in Quincy.

Last year they raised $1,600 and donated to a local senior home and Christ Town Ministries.

Watch the video to see where Flea Across Florida will take place.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From Jacksonville to Pensacola and right here in the Quincy neighborhood, neighbors from all over are participating in Flea Across Florida. I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. Neighbors here are using this opportunity to pour back into the community. I’m checking out a local church to see what they plan to do with their profit.

Giving back….

“This right here is for our outreach program.”

Outreach that Jack McCart says Flea Across Florida helps them do.

“It’s enjoyable in that way for us to use our time.”

Santa Clara Baptist Church has been participating in Flea Across Florida for 2 years now.

Flea across Florida is Florida’s longest open market going from Jacksonville to Pensacola.

“First time we did it, it was kind of rocky because people were not sure how it would go. After the first year we talked to almost 200 people.”

Pastor Ryan Bass says members of Santa Clara collected items for the church to sell.

The proceeds they get are not going back to the church but to the community.

“I think last time we made like $1,600 and turned around and put it right back into the community. "Just trying to invest in the people show who we are, that we have a heart for the people. It’s just about the money, the money goes right back to them so, whatever we take."

Last year Santa Clara Baptist Church took their funds and donated it to a local senior home called River Chase. They also donated to Christ Town which helps men who have drug abuse get back on their feet.

“Their fighting battles and challenges and their overcoming it, so we’re doing what we can to assist them because they’re starting out from ground zero.”

Neighbors from across the country doing the Flea Market from across North Florida, making an impact for neighbors, in this neighborhood.

“There’s a way to giving back, in our little community.”

If you missed Flea across Florida Friday, well don't you worry you're in luck. The event will be going on April 13 starting at 8 a.m.

FLEA ACROSS FLORIDA MAP/INFORMATION

