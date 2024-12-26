Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodQuincy

Actions

Chattahoochee man charged in deadly Christmas Day shooting

Police say victim was shot multiple times and found dead along Cairo Street.
crime
Joel Bissell
crime
crime
Posted

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is dead following a Christmas Day shooting. On Wednesday morning, the Chattahoochee Police Department responded to a call for service where a person was found dead on the side of the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified 42-year-old Elijah Byrd as a person of interest. During the investigation, probable cause was established for homicide and aggravated assault on an individual who witnessed the homicide.

Byrd was taken into custody and booked into the Gadsden County Jail on homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm charges. The victim has not been identified.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood