Chattahoochee man charged in deadly Christmas Day shooting

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is dead following a Christmas Day shooting. On Wednesday morning, the Chattahoochee Police Department responded to a call for service where a person was found dead on the side of the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified 42-year-old Elijah Byrd as a person of interest. During the investigation, probable cause was established for homicide and aggravated assault on an individual who witnessed the homicide.

Byrd was taken into custody and booked into the Gadsden County Jail on homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm charges. The victim has not been identified.