Champs Chance Animal Rescue in need of heaters and blankets with upcoming cold temperatures

Champs Chance on average has about 50 dogs on site.

The rescue is looking for heater donations to prevent their dogs from getting cold and sick.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Champs Chance Animal Rescue is continuing to prepare for cold temperatures to keep their pups healthy. I'm Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. The rescue took to Facebook to ask the community to help keep their puppies warm. Here is how you can help.

"my first thought was that we had all just been talking about how cold it was out."

Amy Mitchell adopted three of her pups from Champs Chance Animal Rescue. She knows the need the other pups at the rescue have this winter season.

Knowing that we rescued our dogs so that they can be in a warm home and knowing that she has done so much to save these dogs, but can't have them all in a warm home. It's the least we can do to send a couple of heaters to make sure they are toasty.

The rescue needs heaters because they are an outdoor rescue. Meaning their dogs are in kennels outside.

"Definitely have to be outside heaters with sheer resistance cords and timers to help with our electric bills"

With temperatures dropping, Champs Chance owner Alicia Bopp says their dogs need to be protected.

I checked WAG, a dog-walking site. They say just like humans, our furry friends are susceptible to a range of illnesses brought on by exposure to cold weather.

Among these are hypothermia, frostbite, a cold, and kennel cough.

"We can always use them because some of them find a way to tear them up and we have to replace them. Whatever we can get we can utilize."

Bopp says on average they have about 50 dogs on site. They need five more heaters to keep their pups safe and healthy.

"Adopt, if you can't adopt foster, if you can't foster, donate, and if you can't donate volunteer."

Bopp says neighbors can head to the rescue's Facebook to donate a heater.