CDL Mentors Truck Driving School is coming to the Quincy Neighborhood

American Trucking Associations (ATA) estimates a shortage of roughly 60,000 drivers in today’s market, with the shortage expected to grow to 82,000 by the end of the year.

CDL Mentors Truck Driving School is opening to give neighbors the opportunity to become truck drivers.

Watch the video to find out why they chose Quincy to open their doors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

American Trucking Association says right now there is a trucking shortage in the United States. I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter looking at what neighbors here are doing to add more truck drivers to the industry.

“A lot of people when they graduate high school they don’t want to go to college, or they don’t want to go to the military.

Elliot Murphy is the chief Operating officer of cdl mentors truck driving school of Florida. He tells me he grew up in Gadsden County and saw a financial gap.

“With this job here, it provides them the opportunity to at least make $85,000 coming directly out of school.”

I checked the U.S. Census Bureau. It says a little over 25% of neighbors in Gadsden County are in poverty.

Murphy saw the need in this area and partnered with other neighbors to bring CDL Mentors Truck Driving School to the Quincy neighborhood.

A school where neighbors can get their truck driving license.

“Over 100 some people signed up. At my other schools maybe 10 or 15 people might come to something like this.”

Herman Marigny III is the Operation Developer for the school. He tells me neighbors are not only going to have the opportunity to get their CDL License but much more.

“My students once they come to the school, we’re not just going to teach them how to be a worker, we’re also going to teach them financial literacy.

Herman says anyone can come and take advantage of this opportunity. Although the truck driving industry is male dominant, neighbors like Kayreen Storey, who is a truck driver, is encouraging women in this neighborhood to come and see this opportunity.

“Just show them anything can be done if you put your mind towards it.”

CDL mentors truck driving school will be opening its doors Saturday.

GRAND OPENING INFORMATION

Address: 522 S Virginia St, Quincy, FL

When: Saturday, September 7th 12 p.m. to

