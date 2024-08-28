Carlos Hill named Quincy Police Chief; we asked what he plans to do the first 100 days

Carlos Hill will be sworn in as Chief of Police Thursday, August 29th.

Quincy has not had a permanent chief since former Chief Timothy Ashley was terminated last year.

Watch the video to hear what neighbors want to see under this new leadership.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After months not having a permanent police chief, that seat is now filled in the Quincy neighborhood. I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. I’m speaking to neighbors about this new leadership and what they want to see happen in this neighborhood.

“I would love to see an increase in the police force, i think he has the leadership to bring in more police officers in our city.”

Bringing in more officers to continue to keep Quincy safe. That’s what Ashley Clark, owner of Otterly Southern wants to see under Quincy Police Departments new leadership.

“I think he’s going to be a great leader of the police department”

Carlos Hill is now Quincy police department's new chief.

“The biggest thing was, how can I help out the citizens.”

Hill has been interim chief since November after QPD’s Former Chief Timothy Ashley was terminated.

City manager, Robert Nixon, informed former Chief Ashley of his termination in a letter October 31, 2023.

In that letter, Nixon said Ashley was failing to ensure and maintain a functional work environment and failed to satisfactorily manage financial resources to ensure operational effectiveness.

“What can the citizens of Quincy expect now that you’re the permanent police chief.”

“The biggest thing is more community engagement from the police department. Over the last 7 years, we have gradually improved on that, and I want to take and stand on the previous chiefs’ shoulders and move forward doing more community engagement.”

Chief Hill says during those first 100 days him and his team are going to be recruiting new officers and training and improving their technology.

Neighbors I spoke to who did not want to speak on camera say while hill was interim chief they saw changes in their neighborhoods.

I’ve seen an increase in traffic patrol. The officers are regularly in the downtown area running traffic which I appreciate because people speed through here regularly.

Chief Hill will be sworn in Thursday, August 29th at the Courthouse Square at 5 pm.