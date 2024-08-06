CareerSource Capital Region works to help veterans in Gadsden County find jobs

More than seven percent of Gadsden County’s population is made up of veterans.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A little over seven percent of Gadsden County’s population is made up of veterans. I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. U.S Department of Labor says the Veteran unemployment rate in the U.S as of July was three percent. I’m speaking to an organization that is helping veteran here find a career.

From fighting for your country to living in civilian life.

“It’s a hard transition.”

A transition, Jason Mathis says, was life changing.

“Get myself back in with everybody else, trying to learn the system.”

Jason served in the U.S. Army from 2004 to 2015. After, he went to school at FAMU.

He tells me he’s always wanted to do a career in accounting.

“That was my life goal, from being in the military to where I’m right now”

Jason discovered CareerSource Capital Region’s Valor Hours at a job fair and got assistance through them.

“We have workshops available, resume assistance, interviewing”

Jevin Mathew is the center supervisor for the Gadsden County location. He tells me valor hours are for veterans and their families.

During this time, they can come in and get assistance in finding a job.

“We want to help those out because they help us out by serving our country. So, we’re trying to do this to reach out to them and help them come over here, so we can assist them in their career needs and help them out with whatever them need”

Through valor hours, Jason was able to secure a job with the city of Quincy, doing his lifetime goal, accounting.

“They are willing to give their hand out to you.”

Valor hours is free for veterans and their families. You can come in every Tuesday from 9 am to 12 pm at CareerSource capital region in Quincy at the address on your screen.

